League Will Go To The Wire …Aduana Coach

Yussif Abubakar

THE ONGOING Ghana Premier League is far from over, according to Yussif Abubakar, head Coach of current leaders, Aduana Stars.

He stated that his team is not complacent one bit as they want to fight to the end in order not to be taken unawares by any club in the league.

Coach Abubakar said the points amassed by the clubs at the top of the league ladder is too close therefore the league is far from over.

He admitted that Aduana Stars stand the chance of annexing the league trophy, but he was quick to state that they are not champions yet.

“Aduana Stars are watching against complacency because we know that the point between us and those behind us is very close.

“We shall therefore not lift our feet from the accelerator and we shall fight to the last day of the season when the winner will be decided.”

Speaking on radio, Coach Abubakar said Aduana Stars will remain focused and work to ensure that their dream of winning the league is not quashed.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi