League Starts This Weekend

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed the 2017/18 Premier and Division One Leagues will start this weekend.

The statement was released after a Human Rights Court in Accra dismissed Great Olympics’s second application for an interlocutory injunction on the start of the Premier and Division One leagues.

”Pursuant to today’s court ruling in the matter of Accra Great Olympics FC Limited vs. the Ghana Football Association, please be informed that the 2017/18 League season shall kick off effective Saturday March 17, 2017 at all the centers,” Ghana FA General Secretary Isaac Addo signed.

Last season’s runners-up WAFA start their campaign against Asante Kotoko; Hearts of Oak travel to Techiman to face newcomers Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Medeama host debutants Karela FC and Dreams FC host Elmina Sharks in some of the interesting pairings.

Champions Aduana Stars will have their title defence against Liberty Professionals postponed because of their CAF Champions League final qualifying round return leg clash at ES Setif.