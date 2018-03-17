‘Leadership Curse Is Ghana’s Problem’

Dr Toni Aubynn

Dr Toni Aubynn, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Commission, has stated that bad leadership and poor governance are the major reasons for Ghana’s underdevelopment, as well as the suffering of the citizenry in the midst abundant natural and human resources.

Ghanaians are not benefitting from the mining of gold and oil because of the lack of proper policies and political will, as well as the non-enforcement of the laws, according to him.

Speaking at a public lecture to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Ghana Chamber Mines in Kumasi, Dr Aubynn also said that “perhaps our leaders and the people are cursed for abusing their riches.

“Maybe we should check ourselves. God gave us these resources and expect us to use them sensibly. I don’t think God gave us gold for us to sit and be poor,” he asserted.

The public lecture, which was held under the theme, ‘A Responsible and Sustainable Mining Industry; A Partner for National Development,’ was chaired by Prof Daniel Mireku-Gyimah, foundation Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

Dr Aubynn revealed that even though Ghana is endowed with over 28 ferrous and precious minerals, including platinum and uranium, only four of them – gold, diamond, bauxite and manganese – have been mined commercially over the years.

Out of the four, data from the Chamber of Mines suggest that 95 percent of the value comes from gold, he indicated.

According to Dr Aubynn, there are disproportionate figures in the production of gold by the two countries, thereby making their comparison inappropriate.

“This is not to suggest that Obuasi or Tarkwa, which discovered gold in the same year with Johannesburg, could not have also become Johannesburg in its small way,” he noted.

The challenges in the gold industry have to do with policy, political interference, lack of capacity of regulators and the lack of technology to regulate and control small-scale mining, he added.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi