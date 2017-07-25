A Leader Must Fight Discontentment

Beware dear leader, discontentment is an open door for Satan to tempt you. God has chosen to give you certain things and has also chosen to withhold certain things from you. “For the LORD Most High is to be feared, a great King over all the earth. He subdues peoples under us and nations under our feet. HE CHOOSES OUR INHERITANCE FOR US” (Psalm 47:2-4 NASB).

But HE SHALL NOT MULTIPLY HORSES TO HIMSELF, nor cause the people to return to Egypt, to the end that he should multiply horses: forasmuch as the Lord hath said unto you, Ye shall henceforth return no more that way. NEITHER SHALL HE MULTIPLY WIVES TO HIMSELF, that his heart turn not away: NEITHER SHALL HE GREATLY MULTIPLY TO HIMSELF SILVER AND GOLD.

Deuteronomy 17:14-17

When you have the spirit of contentment, the desire for all these things goes and your love is turned towards the Lord. Then you set your affection on things above and desire the will of God and the presence of God more than anything else. With the spirit of contentment, you are then happy to get along with whatever basic things are available.

Can’t you see that our lives are filled with searchings, graspings, strivings for things we will never attain? Everybody wants a bigger house, more money, more land, more cars, more women, more men and more love.

Discontentment Can Make You Lose Everything

Discontentment is dangerous because it makes you reach out for things God has withheld from you. Do you know that God withholds certain things from you? God may have withheld riches from you but given you a faithful husband. He may have withheld an international ministry from you but given you a great national ministry. There is always something you do not have and you must be careful when you go out seeking for things you do not have. You don’t have to add to the list of discontented people below. Adam was given ten thousand million trees but God withheld the tree of life. He reached out for the tree of life and he lost his place in the Garden of Eden. Ahab was given Israel but he was not given Naboth’s vineyard. He reached out for Naboth’s vineyard and he lost his kingship. David was given lots of women but was not given Bathsheba. He reached out to take Bathsheba and he lost his peace. Absalom was given the right to be a prince and an important person but was not given the kingdom. He reached out for the kingdom and lost his life. Gehazi was given the privilege of becoming Elijah’s successor. He reached out to get some money and clothes and lost his ministry.

Roots of Discontentment: Comparison and Jealousy

Comparison and jealousy are the roots of discontentment. You are comparing yourself with the wrong thing. Through comparison you will give yourself a wrong vision for your life. God has a special calling for you that does not compare with anyone else.

Comparison is a root of discontentment. When you are discontent you start to compare. Comparison is dangerous because you often come to the wrong conclusion.

For WE DARE NOT make ourselves of the number, or COMPARE OURSELVES with some that commend themselves: but they measuring themselves by themselves, and comparing themselves among themselves, are not wise.

2 Corinthians 10:12

Jealousy is a root of discontentment. Instead of being happy with what God has given you, you look over your shoulder to see what God has given someone else. We are often happier until we know what someone else has. The labourers in the story below were very happy with their wages until they found out what others were receiving. That knowledge sparked off their discontentment. This is why salaries, wages and benefits are sometimes kept secret to avoid the stirring up of discontentment and ill-will.

And when they had received it, they murmured against the good man of the house, Saying, These last have wrought but one hour, and THOU HAST MADE THEM EQUAL UNTO US, which have borne the burden and heat of the day. But he answered one of them, and said, Friend, I do thee no wrong: didst not thou agree with me for a penny? Take that thine is, and go thy way: I will give unto this last, even as unto thee. Is it not lawful for me to do what I will with mine own? Is thine eye evil, because I am good?

Matthew 20:1-15

Why are you comparing yourself with the wrong people? Why are you becoming jealous? You are opening the door for the spirit of discontentment and destruction. Whenever snakes step out of their hiding places to seek food, they endanger their lives. When the snake sleeps in its hiding place without seeking more food it is often safe. Do not open the door for the spirit of discontentment and destruction to come into your life! Be happy! Be content!

By Dag Heward-Mills