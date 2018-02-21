Law Students Demand Remarking Of Failed IEB Papers

The Students Representative Council of the Ghana School of Law has called for a remarking of the papers of the bar examination that saw 81% of students failing.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, President of the student lawyers, Sammy Gyamfi, told the media and his colleagues, who were clad in red, that he and his executives will ensure that the Independent Examination Body which conducts examination for the School of law is scrapped.

The call comes after only 91 students out of the 474 who sat the exams passed to be called to the bar. A total of 206 law students are to repeat the entire course whilst another 177 students have been referred in one or two papers.

Meanwhile, the founder of Mountcrest University Professor Kwaku Ansa-Asare has backed calls for the scrapping of the Independent Examination Body (IEB).

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday, Professor Ansa-Asare who is former head of the Ghana School of Law said the IEB has outlived its relevance.

“The IEB is an unknown entity. Why do we retain them at all? I support the call for the IEB to be scrapped. It is not backed by law. Nobody knows the professional qualification of the IEB. IEB was introduced in 2012, there is no law backing it and so it is lacking legality,” he said.

-Starrfmonline