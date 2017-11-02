‘Laughline Comedy Show’ Slated For Nov. 4

DKB

This month’s edition of ‘Laughline Comedy Show’ will take place at the Global Cinemas, Weija in Accra on November 4, organisers have announced.

The event will witness performances from comedians such as Lekzy DeComic, DKB, Jacinta, Comedian OB, Comedian Waris and David Crypto.

All the comedians billed to perform at the show, according to the organisers, are expected to put up some rib-cracking performances to entertain comedy fans who will grace the event.

The show which is aimed at giving established and up-and-coming Ghanaian comedians the platform to showcase and develop their talents will also witness performances from DJ Sid.

The organisers have promised to ensure that the show lives up to its reputation and leave its audience with many anecdotes to laugh at, days after the show is over.

They, however, expressed their commitment to continuously provide quality entertainment for Ghanaians and promote talents through platforms like the ‘Laughline Comedy Show’. Tickets are going for GH¢25 for regular and GH¢30 for VIP.

‘Laughline’ is a Kasa Entertainment Initiative, with sponsorship from Infinix Mobile, Awake Mineral Water and Veraldo.