Latex Foam, Others Support Farmers’ Day

Ishmael Ashitey receiving an item from an official

Latex Foam Limited, Polytex Industrial Limited and Wire Weaving Industries have donated some of their products to the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) towards this year’s National Farmers’ Day.

Latex Foam Limited donated 10 pieces of double size mattresses valued at GH¢10, 000, Wire Weaving Industries offered wire mesh, chain link wire fencing and others worth GH¢25, 000 while Polytex Industrial Limited presented 50 pieces of its products and a cheque for GH¢1,400.

Items from Wire Weaving Industry included bundles of chain link wire fencing, wire mesh, Dadua nails, hexagonal wire netting and boundary mats.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Latex Foam Limited, Gifty E. Appiah, who presented the items to the Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, indicated that her outfit was very happy to be associated with the annual celebration of the National Farmers’ Day.

She averred that farmers contribute a lot to the wealth of the nation besides feeding the nation.

Kumordzie A, who also represented Wire Weaving Industries, averred that his outfit has over the years manufactured products used by farmers.

He revealed that his company would contribute its widow’s mite towards the success of the upcoming National Farmers’ Day.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Ashitey, who received the items on behalf of RCC and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), lauded the two companies for the donation.

“As we draw closer to the National Farmers Day, let me further urge other institutions, organized groups and corporate bodies to donate towards this cause,” he added.

By Solomon Ofori