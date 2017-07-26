Late Maj. Mahama’s Phone Found In Room Of Driver In Denkyira-Obuasi

An Accra District Court on Wednesday, 26 July remanded Kwodjo Fordjour, a driver, to police custody after police retrieved late Major Adam Mahama’s phone from his room at Denkyira-Boase.



Briefing the court, Detective Inspector Simeon Appiosornu told the court that they retrieved the phone from Kwodjo’s room at Denkyirea-Boase when they picked intelligence that the suspect was in possession of the cellphone.



Detective Inspector Appiosornu pleaded with court to adjourn the case so the police can do further investigations to consolidate Fordjour’s case with the 19 suspects remanded earlier in connection with the lynching of the army officer who was mistaken to be an armed robber.



The Magistrate, Worlanyo Kotoku adjourned the case to 3 August and remanded the suspect to police custody.

