Late JB Danquah’s Family Goes International For Justice

Bretuohene Baffuor Odiatua Acheampong II addressing the media

The family of the murdered MP for Abuakwa North constituency JB Danquah Adu has served notice it will resort to an international body such as the International Criminal Court in seeking justice.

The Bretuo and Acheampong families are unhappy with the delay in prosecuting the case and have given the prosecution a three-month ultimatum to come to the conclusion of the matter.

Meanwhile, the family is gathering about two million signatures to facilitate its intention to petition the ICC.

Addressing the media at the Family house of the late MP at Akyem Old Tafo in the Eastern region Friday, Bretuohene Baffuor Odiatua Acheampong II, said they are unhappy with the slow pace at which the case is being heard in court.

“The family last Tuesday, April 25, 2017 had the opportunity to present a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House, Accra and it was received by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Abu Jinapo at his office.

“In the said petition, the family is requesting the president to consider to reopen a fresh investigations into the circumstances leading to the untimely death of Hon. J. B. Danquah-Adu. May his gentle soul forever rest in peace.

“Besides the first petition sent to the President, we the family members are opening a petition book to take signatory of Members of Parliament, Ministers of State, Chiefs, Political Members as well as any person(s) who want the president to open fresh investigations into the gruesome murder of our beloved son and former MP for Abuakwa North, late Hon. J. B. Danquah-Adu,” the family head said.

They said they will go all out to demand justice for their late son.

-Starrfmonline