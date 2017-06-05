Late Captain’s Family Clears Fundraiser

Zacharia Sakara Ahmed (Middle) in a chat with others

The family of the late Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama has debunked claims that a fundraising activity initiated by a certain Modesta Adewuje, dubbed ‘GoFund Project’, set up to solicit support for the late soldier’s family, is a scam.

Addressing journalists at the Arakan Senior Officers Mess at Burma Camp on Saturday, the spokesperson for the family, Zacharia Sakara Ahmed, stated that their investigation about the credibility of the woman indicated that Modesta Adewuje Alobawone who resides in the USA is a genuine personality and comes from a credible family in Ghana.

According to him, her father, Col. A Alobawone, is the current Director of Communications of the Ghana Armed Forces and also a native of Paga in the Upper East Region.

“We are deeply sorry about the development and wish her well as she goes on to solicit the needed financial support on behalf of the deceased’s family,” he stated.

Giving details of approved institutions and individuals to solicit funding for the family, he mentioned ‘Go Fund’ which is administrated by Modesta Adewuje Alobawone, Fidelity Bank with account name, Captain Mahama Endowment Fund, and number 1301311201917/1300311201919 (dollar and cedi account respectively)

He gave the Capital Bank’s (Spintex branch) account name as ‘Captain Mahama Memorial Fund’ and Mobile Money Account Number 0557033299.

He advised that others who since the distasteful incident at Denkyira Obuasi collected funds on behalf of the family should re-channel such moneys through the approved institutions mentioned.

The spokesperson while expressing the family’s gratitude to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the GAF, President Akufo-Addo, the media and entire Ghanaian community for the solidarity, also urged that the demise of their son must not be linked to any political party.

“We are in tears and mourning our loved one, it is inhuman to associate our son to any political party, group or sect especially at a time when the whole nation has joined us in our grief, our greatest prayer is that he will receive fair judgment and his soul duly appeased,” he stated.

On the roadmap to preparations towards his burial, he indicated that the family, GAF and state have agreed on Friday, June 9 for the burial to be followed by a thanksgiving service on Sunday, June 10, 2017.

The second segment of the traditional funeral rites will take place at Bole and Tumu in the Northern Region from June 13 to June 18.

By Solomon Ofori