Lands & Natural Resources Minister Shuts Down 3 ‘Galamsey’ Pits

John Peter Amewu

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu has directed the Upper East Regional Minister Rockson Ayine Bukari and the regional police command to close down three illegal mining pits at Gbane in the Talensi district.



The decision to close down the pits, according to the minister, is in the interest of the illegal miners who use those pits as entry points to invade concessions of Shaanxi Mining Company in the area.



Mr Amewu gave the order when he paid a working visit to the mining community on Wednesday, 9 August 2017.



“I have listened to your case carefully and I’m directing that the Regional Minister in collaboration with the regional commander of police take immediate steps to make sure that they block those illegal pits that have been used to invade these mines. It is in the interest of these same individuals who use these illegal traps to invade the mines because by doing so, some of the mines we understand collapse and trap people…,” he stated.



Shaanxi Mining Company was suspended from operating early this year following the death of some illegal miners in some of its pits.



Addressing management of the company, Mr Amewu explained that the mining firm was not suspended because it is a Chinese company. The suspension, according to Mr Amewu was to ensure that the right things were being done.



“This company has been put on suspension, the suspension is not because you are foreigners, the suspension was not because we don’t like the company, Ghana is not against Chinese doing business in Ghana. Irrespective of where you’re coming from, you might be from China, Burkina Faso or Togo, so long as you refuse to abide by the rules and regulations that mandate you to undertake mining activities, this government will always be against you. We want things to be done in a more sustainable manner. The Chinese have their rules of engagement; Ghana has its rules of engagement. Both countries have their constitution and laws and we are trying to abide by our rules and regulations and I expect that you do same to help us,” he stated.

-Classfmonline