Lands Ministry Lifts Ban On Shaanxi; Warns Management To Adhere To Mining Laws

Hon. John-Peter Amewu and Upper East Minister during the visit to the Shaanxi site

The Ministry for Lands and Natural Resources has lifted the ban on Shaanxi Mining Ghana Limited and directed that, the Company can started rendering Mining Services for its clients, Pubotaaba and Nyeyenya Mining Groups in the Gbane Community, in the Talensi District.

Shaanxi Mining Company, a Chinese Mining Support Company opperating in Ghana, was also directed by the Ministry to stop work, when the Minister for the Lands and Natural Resources, John-Peter Amewu placed a ban on the work of the Company some four months ago, in line with a ban on all mining activities in the country.

Earlier in August 2017, the Sector Minister and some Experts from the Ministry, the Minerals Commission and the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, visited the Gbane Community in the Talensi District to inspect and assess the operations of Shaanxi and their level of compliance with the Mining Regulations in the past.

A letter sighted by the Daily Guide, signed by the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry, Sulemana Mahama cautioned the Company against the use of unapproved mining activities and asked that, they should adhere strictly to the tenents of the Mining Law and all Regulations on Mining in the Country.

“I have been directed by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Hon. John-Peter Amewu to inform you that, following his visit to the mine on August 9, 2017, he noted the progress you have made so far, to ensure Health, Safety and Environment within the mine, in compliance with his earlier directives and therefore approves your request to reopen the mine.

You are to conduct the mining operation in a sustainable manner, bearing in mind, human safety and environment sustainability.” The letter said.

By this information, over 400 workers that were laid off by Shaanxi Mining Ghana Limited during the period of the ban, will be looking forward to be called back to work.

The Public Relation Officer for Shaanxii, Maxwell Wooma, has assured that, the Company will comply with all the directives by the Ministry and the Mining Regulations, adding that all workers that were laid off will be recalled and re-engaged, after an orientation.

EBO BRUCE-QUANSAH, Bolgatanga