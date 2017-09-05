Land guards Terrorize East Legon Residents

Capt.Rtd Budu Koomson during the meeting

The residents of Mepeasem, East Legon and Adjiringanor and its environs are living in fear following the frequent attacks by heavily armed persons believed to be land guards.

Capt (Rtd) Budu Koomson, President of Pelkan Enclave Residents Association (PERA), who spoke at a press conference on Saturday, blamed the development on the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie and the inaction of the police to arrest and prosecute the culprits.

“The land guards forcibly invade our premises and fire gunshots even during the day to scare school children and innocent families and the entire community sometimes go into hiding. They subject individuals occupying lands on behalf of the original owners to severe beatings,” he said.

The inaction of the police to arrest and prosecute the land guards, raises a lot of questions, leaving one to feel that the police are compromising their mandate.

According to him, the action of the Numo Nnmashie family and their teeming land guards is a violation of a recent Supreme Court ruling on suit Number HR 0111/2016 ON September 2, 2017, calling on the Lands Commission to expunge from its records all registrations of certificates of title, leases and agreements.

The President subsequently appealed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, to intervene in the matter.

He also called on residents, whose lands have been forcibly occupied or in any way made payments in lieu to notices served by the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie, to proceed to court for redress.

By Solomon Ofori