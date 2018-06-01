Lampard Is Derby County Manager

Frank Lampard appointed Derby County manager

Frank Lampard has been appointed the new manager of Derby County on a three-year contract, with former Chelsea academy coach Jody Morris as his assistant.

Derby have chosen Lampard to succeed Gary Rowett, who left to take over at relegated Stoke City following the club’s defeat to Fulham in the Championship play-off semifinals.

Lampard, 39, has been a regular presence at Chelsea’s training ground over the last two years as he worked towards obtaining his UEFA A License, taking numerous sessions with the club’s academy players.

He is also close to Morris, who led Chelsea U18s to seven trophies in his two seasons as coach, and lobbied for the former Blues academy graduate to head up his backroom team at Pride Park.