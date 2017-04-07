Lamini Backs Appiah To Succeed

Kwesi Appiah

Former Asante Kotoko Board Member Alhaji Abu Lamini has called for massive support for newly-appointed coach Kwesi Appiah.

He described Appiah’s appointment as ideal and fitting to restore Ghana’s style (System) of play and to discover and develop more talents as has been his trademark.

Alhaji Lamini has therefore suggested that a partnership with Ibrahim Tanko and Maxwell Konadu should be considered in an attempt to revive the country’s dwindling fortunes in football.

The Managing Director of Tema-based Lamini Ventures said in his office, yesterday that “I want to commend the FA for handing Appiah the Stars coaching job. He is our own, and I’m urging all to rally behind him to succeed.”

“In fact we have to encourage him in all aspects to be successful, It is high time we believed in our own. It is clear that the expatriates have not been of any help to us. They use us to upgrade their CVs.”

“I’m hearing the FA has penciled down Tanko and other young former Black Stars players as his assistant; if it is so, then I will applaud them.”

He added that “Coaching is an art and technique and with a bit of luck, he will get us there, we should throw our weight behind him, because he easily identify talents, he has eyes for that.”

“You will bear with me that a lot of the players are aging, so like he introduced players like Wakaso, Atsu, Rabiu, Afriyie Acquah and others, the timing is right to continue from where he stopped. Cameroon did that and we all know what came out of that initiative.”

Appiah after a stint in Sudan, where he was adjudged the best coach last year for identifying talents to feed its national teams was reappointed on Tuesday for a two-year term.

The 56-year-old man qualified the Black Stars as the first black coach to the Brazil 2014 World Cup.

The former Al Khartoum manager is expected to start work on May 1.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Tema