Lady Lawyer Supports Juvenile Soccer

Ohenewaa (In cap) with the team

Outspoken legal practitioner, Mary Ohenewaa Afful, has presented cartons of Vita Milk worth thousands of Cedis to U-13 side, Super Wonders FC at Dome in Accra.

Super Wonders FC demonstrated brilliance by thumping Liverpool FC 4-1 in their Area Community League competition last Saturday.

Lawyer Ohenewaa said “This is just a token, but I believe it will go a long way in encouraging the kids to strive for excellence as they chase their dream.

“I didn’t receive any support from Vita Milk, but I thought it prudent to support them with their product. You don’t have to get much before you extend a hand to someone who is making strides like these kids.

“I will continue to push for support from corporate Ghana to ensure these children, most of whom are from deprived homes, get to the top. I will see how best I will help them pay their fees, buy them jerseys and all that.”

From The Sports Desk