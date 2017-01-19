Lady Julia Consoles Otumfuo

Lady Julia Osei Tutu arriving at the forecourt of the Manhyia Palace

Lady Julia Osei Tutu yesterday consoled her husband, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, over the demise of his mother, the Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

Dressed in dark cloth to display her sadness, she was followed by a large retinue of mourners to the forecourt of the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, where other mourners had gathered.

The occasion was the third day of a four-day period set aside by the Manhyia Palace for the burial rites of the late Asantehemaa, who passed on late last year.

Lady Julia, predictably, looked dull and sad, as she was being ushered to the forecourt of the palace, where a great durbar of chiefs and people from all walks of life, was taking place.

Bond

Reports from reliable sources at the Manhyia Palace indicated that there was strong bond of love between Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem and Lady Julia, her daughter in-law.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, in his well written and touchy tribute to her departed mother, even revealed that his mother gave him the green light before he tied the nuptial knot with Lady Julia.

He commended the late Asantehemaa for helping him to choose a reliable, loving and supportive person like Lady Julia, as his wife, adding that she had been a blessing to him.

Otumfuo Consoled

Lady Julia, who looked tearful after moving through a sea of mourners, finally got to where Otumfuo was seated, greeted the king and consoled him for losing his dear mother.

The horn blowers at the palace were heard blowing their horns in the traditional way as Otumfuo, who was sitting in state and dressed in mourning cloth, was being consoled by his dear wife, after which she left the place.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr & Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi