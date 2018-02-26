Lady Captain’s Prize Draws Numbers

Mona sandwiched by lady captain (L) and sponsor, Burhan Captan

Sheer excitement heralded the Achimota Lady Captain’s Prize at the Achimota Golf Club few days ago.

Besides the fun, healthy competition, large turn out, the cutting of a special cake for February borns made this year’s unique.

The shotgun competition, saw the renewal of the successful reign of the Lady Captain, Peace Akwei. It drew close to hundred golfers (Male and female).

Madam Peace Akwei expressed profuse appreciation to Ecobank, Svani, American Spares& Machinerie for rallying support for the event by way of sponsorship.

Golf ace, Mona Captan left the course as the overall winner (Group A) after recording a 71 nett, while Lynn Mitchell, playing on handicap 15, followed with a 72 nett. Mercy Werner and Christine Furler trailed with 73 and 74 nett respectively.

It was banker Niine I Sarpong, who dominated the ladies Group B category with 72 nett with Rubabat Oseni, Dina Baiden and Vida Anang following with 75, 79 and 84 netts respectively.

Former captain, Achimota, Dr Frank Adu Jnr., finished first in the men’s category with an impressive 69 nett. Henry Kerali(71), Madji Joher (72) and Sowah Oddoye (73) followed in that order.

Linus Y. grabbed the men’s Group B top prize with a 67 nett with Eric Gene, Kwame Boafo and Kojo Ansah following.

Mona extended her dominance to the closest to the pin category, while, Tony Matthews picked the male’s category. Barry Dzadey was the men’s longest drive event, while Lynn Mitchell won the ladies category.

Meamwhile, Achimota will host their IBB counterparts from Abuja on March 2.