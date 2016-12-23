La Youth Warn Gov’t

President John Mahama

THE COALITION of LA Youth Associations has warned the outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to desist from the sale of prime lands within certain parts of Accra.

According to the Coalition in a statement signed by Davis Nii Amaa Ollennu and Augustine Nii Amoa Nai, its Public Relations Officer and President respectively, the lands in question include the Prisons Headquarters land, Ghana International Trade Fair, Survey School, Aviation land among others.

“The recent deal is what is called the ‘SWAP DEAL’ which emergency meetings are being held by the outgoing NDC government to fast track the sale of the Prisons Headquarters and Barracks lands situated at Cantonments and the Mamobi Borstal centre to a private developer who will relocate the prisons to Kitase in the Eastern Region latest by Wednesday, the 22nd of December 2016.”

“The size of the said land is approximately 118 acres and the value of which the land is being given out is just $240 million with a performance bond of $2 million dollars and an arrangement fee of $20 million.”

Trade Fair

The youth also indicated in the statement that the outgoing President John Mahama-led NDC administration “is also fast tracking the sale of the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre.”

“We would wish that this move is aborted until all issues relating to the compensation of the Trade Fair acquisition are trashed out,” the statement pointed out.

“Other unscrupulous persons, including some government officials, are reported to have bought parcels of land inside the Trade Fair Centre. This we find most appalling.”

BY Melvin Tarlue