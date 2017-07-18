La MCE Takes Office

The Greater Accra Minister swearing in the MCE

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey acting in furtherance to the fulfillment of Article 243(1) of the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana and section 20(1) of Local Governance Act 2016 Act 936 has sworn into office Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi, the La Nkwantang Madina Municipal (LaNMMa) Chief Executive (MCE).

Miss Jennifer Dede Afagbedzie who was endorsed by the LaNMMA assembly members last week is being sworn into office after three attempts.

Mr. Ashitey performing the swearing in ceremony at the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) auditorium on Monday indicated that the ceremony has become necessary to complete the process of putting in place the full complement of government machinery especially at the lower tier for effective administration.

He added that it is also for deepening democracy, participation and rapid socio-economic development across the country.

The Minister urged Miss Afagbedzi to serve the people to the best of her ability such that it reflects in the general improvement of their living conditions, make them part of her decision making process which according to him is the basis of the local government structure.

“For your mandate, you have become a legislator, planner, development economist and manager of human resource and natural resources; as you identify these potentials and combine them in the right proportion, your task turns lighter and obviously you become a hero among your people,” he advised her.

The LaNMMa MCE, Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi expressed her appreciation to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo for nominating her to represent her people in the Municipality.

She assured that although the municipality which is cosmopolitan in nature is bedeviled by a myriad of challenges, she believed with support from her team mates, much will be done to transform the place making it a preferred destination for investors and businesses.

Ms. Afagbedzi reaffirmed her commitment to work towards the improvement of the lives of the youth, children and women within the municipality.

By Solomon Ofori