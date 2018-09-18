Kyle Pierce Arrives For IC-PASHDA Seminar

Kyle Pierce

Renowned weightlifting coach and fitness expert, Kyle Pierce, from the United States has arrived in the country to take part in the upcoming Physical Activity and Sport for Health Development in Africa (PASHDA) conference at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Pierce would be speaking on the topic, “Strengthening and Conditioning” and also take part in other activities for the conference scheduled for September 19-21.

Speaking after his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, Mr. Pierce said, ‘Strengthening and Conditioning’ is a very important aspect of sports which is usually ignored by athletes, especially, in Africa.

“Every sport has its particular strengthening exercises which cannot be ignored by athletes. And when done properly, would ensure that an athlete becomes very fit for whichever sport he does”, he stated.

Strengthening and conditioning he said, would help improve upon training for athletes and eventually enhance performance.

“People feel that, as long as they worked out and lifted weight, then they are fit and it would enhance performance but that myth has been dispelled. People need to train separately for strength and conditioning in order to excel”, he stated.

Outside Africa, he said, athletes have personal trainers that take them through specifically strength related to the particular sport as well as the conditioning aspect, which must be encouraged in Ghana.

Mr. Pierce who is a lecturer at the Louisiana State University in Shreveport, USA, said he would also introduce the idea of certification for strengthening and conditioning in order for Ghana to have some coaches in that area.

The event which is the third edition, would be held under the “Inclusive and Innovative Physical Activity, Sports and Health Education for Sustainable Development in Africa,” aimed at improving upon physical activities among the youth in Ghana and beyond.

The conference would be preceded by a workshop today in areas including, Right to Play (using physical activities to solve academic problems or to learn), teaching visually impaired persons by using physical activities, lessons for keep fit instructors and sports management.

From The Sports Desk