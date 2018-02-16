Kyekyeku To Rock Alliance Française

Kyekyeku

Guitar whiz kid Eugene Ampadu, known popularly as Kyekyeku, will rock the Alliance Française in Accra with a dramatic fusion of Afrobeat, palm wine /contemporary highlife and Ghanaian traditional rhythms on Saturday February 24

With lyrics reminiscent of village recreational themes, protests, love, poetry and old African spirituality, his music touches on melodies concerned with the well-being of Africa and the world at large.

Currently based in France, Kyekyeku has collaborated with world-renowned musicians like Peter White (UK), Mayra Andrade (Cape Verde), Thais Morel (Brazil), Blick Bassy (Cameroun), Koo Nimo, Pat Thomas, Gyedu Blay Ambolley and many others.

Described by CNN as ‘wizard of the guitar’, he carries a unique sound draped in silky acoustic guitars, intricate percussive grooves and lush horns locked between folk and throbbing urban highlife beats.

The concert which forms part of a project dubbed ‘Ghanalogue Highlife’ is being supported by his contemporaries such as Reynolds The Gentleman, Six Strings, FRA Band and Senza. Over the last few years, Kyekyeku has performed to enthusiastic crowds in several African and European countries.