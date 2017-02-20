Kyebi – Habitat Residents Cry For Projects

The Assembly Man With Some Of The Commuters Touring The Community

RESIDENTS of Kyebi – Habitat, a farming community in the East Akim Municipality of the Eastern Region are appealing to the government to address some developmental challenges currently facing the community.

The residents who expressed their concerns through the Kyebi – Ahenbromunu Electoral area Assemblyman, Hon Edward Bekoe Kwame Aseidu to DAILY GUIDE during a visit to the area, noted that, the community lacks good roads, access to portable water, schools, and extend of electricity to the area among other social amenities making lives unbearable to almost the entire commuters.

The community as gathered is an isolation environment where most of the residents are force to drink from nearby streams shared with animals.

There is no health facility in the area, due to that most of the commuters died on their way to receive treatment whenever a resident fall sick and the family didn’t have a vehicle to rush the patient to the Kyebi Government hospital.

Hon Kwame Aseidu indicated that, due to the nature of the road drivers has abandoned it, which the residents find it very difficult to transport their food stuffs to the market to sell, also school children who walk far from the area to the Kyebi town to school don’t go due to the dusty and muddy it becomes when every it rains or during dry seasons.

The residents however, appealed to the government to help provide water and sanitation facilities since the area is in dire need of potable water, schools, and clinic and public places of convenience.

-Daniel Bampoe