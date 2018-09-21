Kwesi Slay Returns Home To Rousing Welcome

Kwesi Slay being interviewed by the media

Hip-hop artiste Kwesi Slay returned home to a rousing welcome by his fans at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Wednesday night.

The rapper was in South Africa for a business meeting and also to scout for a location for his upcoming music video.

The fans decided to welcome him in grand style on his return to Ghana.

Speaking in an interview, he expressed an immense gratitude to the fans for making for him feel that special.

“ I’m stunned to see my fans here and it wasn’t planned but I believe this how it must from a small beginning to a greater highest that’s what we praying for,” he added.

When asked what his fans should expect from him after releasing last single, ‘Seven’ ft Kwesi Arthur, he indicated that they should expect nothing but the best.