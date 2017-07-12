Kwesi Selassie Bounces Back With 15th Album

Kwasi-Selassie

Canada-based Ghanaian artiste Kwesi Selassie, who appeared on the music scene two decades ago, has disclosed that all is set for the release of his 15th album later this year.

Known in the Ghanaian music scene as ‘The Lion of Africa’, Kwesi Selassie, a native of Agona Nsaba in the Central Region, shot into the limelight with his maiden album titled ‘Mr & Mrs Konkonsanyi’ in 1992.

His upcoming album features great artistes such as Papa Levy, Sunray and Lord Sassafras, all from Jamaica, Might Smasha from Ukraine, Aota from Japan, Sam from Canada, among others.

Since joining the music industry in 1992, Kwesi Selassie has toured countries like Canada, USA, Africa, Germany, Holland, France and Israel.

He has also shared stages and performed with international artistes such as the late Joseph Hill ‘Culture’, Lucky Dube, Mutabaruka and Anthony B.

In 1995, Kwesi Selassie performed at the 11th Canadian Reggae Music Awards, and was nominated in 1997 for his song titled ‘False Prophets’. He was nominated again in 1999 for ‘Judgment Day’ as the top reggae album of the year.

In November 1999, Kwesi Selassie took the African Music Awards in Canada by storm as he was nominated in four of the 10 categories for best album, composer, release, and won best producer of the year award for his fourth album titled ‘Judgment Day’.

Over the years, he has received many nominations and awards. Notable among them are reggae album of the year from African Heritage Music Awards, Toronto, Canada in 2000 and Award of Appreciation from the Jamaican Association, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Some of his albums are ‘The Lion of Africa’, ‘False Prophets’, ‘Judgment Day’, ‘2000 Years Of Love’, ‘Survival’, ‘Hakima’ and others.