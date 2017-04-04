Kwesé TV Secures World Cup Rights

Africa’s newest trusted source for the best in sports programming Kwesé, has again managed to secure the best in sports rights for its viewers by adding the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 to its impressive roster.

As the world’s best competition for football’s most prestigious title and living legends like Neymar, Messi, Ronaldo and Toure compete for their nations’ pride, Kwesé will give Africa a front row seat. Will Germany retain top honours or will 2018 be the year when an African nation hoists the trophy for the first time? Whatever the outcome, a record number of African sports fans will be able to catch all the action LIVE on Kwesé.

The broadcaster has secured exclusive free-to-air (FTA) rights for sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa). Kwesé will broadcast the tournaments through its pan-African FTA channel Kwesé Free Sports (KFS) currently Africa’s largest FTA channel which boasts a potential audience in excess of 100million.

African viewers who would otherwise not have seen football’s greatest showcase will be able to view it live on KFS!

In addition to its exclusive FTA rights, Kwesé has also secured non-exclusive Pay-TV rights for sub-Saharan Africa excluding South Africa. Kwesé’s broadcasting rights will include coverage on all Kwesé platforms including TV online and mobile platforms.

“There is no doubt that the FIFA World Cup is a highlight for sports fans all over the globe and Africa is home to some of the game’s biggest fans. We had to have these major sporting events on our platforms. With exclusive rights to broadcast the tournament free-to-air, we are staying true to our intention to deliver the best sporting programming to as many people as possible across the continent”, said Joseph Hundah, President and Chief Executive Officer, Econet Media.

“The exclusivity of our FTA rights for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 means Kwesé is the only platform on the continent licensed to bring live action from these two iconic events free of charge. We will be reaching even larger numbers by bringing this content to people who would otherwise not be able to afford it on pay platforms.”

As part of this deal fans will also be able to watch FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017, FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2017, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2018 and FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2018 on all Kwesé platforms including Kwesé Free Sports, Kwesé Sports 1 & 2, KweséSports.com and the Kwesé App.