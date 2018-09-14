Kwesé TV Reduces Service Prices

Maxwell Dodd

Kwesé TV has launched an exciting price drop promotion for its customers, starting this September, and for a limited time only.

One month’s subscription on Kwesé TV is now significantly reduced to Ghc 85 for the full bouquet.

The price drop comes at a time when the cost of living and subscription service fees continue to increase across the continent.

The Kwese promotion aims to give African consumers much needed relief. The price promotion sees Kwesé TV’s monthly subscription fee drop by Ghc 25 from the original Ghc 110 price point, offering premium sports and entertainment content for less.

“As a new and growing business in Ghana and the continent, it is important that we keep a close eye on our audience’s viewing and purchasing habits. We have seen that consumers are increasingly opting for reasonably priced subscription services, as opposed to high end TV subscriptions,” explained Econet Media Ghana CEO, Maxwell Dodd.

“While there is clear appetite for alternative TV entertainment, Kwesé wants to provide content that is both engaging and inexpensive. The primary objective of this promotion is to make our product offering more accessible to viewers at all income levels. We want to reward our loyal subscribers as well as incentivize new subscribers looking for premium home entertainment that doesn’t break the bank,” Dodd added.

Kwesé’s Ghc 85 price promotion is only applicable to its monthly subscription service of Ghc 110. During the eight-week promotion the three and seven-day subscription services will be suspended.

What’s more, Kwesé viewers can look forward to exciting content changes over the next few months which will give viewers more of what you want and less of what they don’t need. Kwesé will continue to streamline and reconfigure its programming line-up during the price promotion period, further tailoring its content bouquet. The bouquet reconfiguration will be guided by channel performance and popularity over the past two years.