Kwesé TV Goes Live In Accra

Maxwell Dodd, Country Manager for Kwesé Ghana

Kwesé TV, Ghana’s newest satellite television network, has been officially launched in Accra.

Kwesé is a brand of the Econet Media offering premium and exclusive content at affordable prices to the consumers.

Kwesé TV has launched a full-suite of top-shelf content which is unprecedented for a new broadcaster. Having already showcased its impressive portfolio of sports assets on its premium sports channels –Kwesé Free Sports – Kwesé TV introduces some fantastic entertainment programming to the mix, including some exclusive, first-to-market contents, as well as original programming.

Kwesé’s key differentiator is its innovative payment options that offer flexibility and convenience. Kwesé offers a pay-as-you-watch service that enables viewers to purchase three or seven day passes to its full programming bouquet, so they never have to miss out on trending sports or entertainment programming. It is currently the biggest pan-African free-to-air channel in Africa.

Speaking at a press launch of Kwesé TV, President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Joseph Hundah, said the Kwesé brand has already stimulated a lot of interest in Africa within just about a year.

The occasion was also a time for the press to meet with the Managing Director of Kwesé TV Ghana, Maxwell Dodd.

Maxwell Dodd stated that Kwesé is an opportunity to choose where and when to watch anything on your television, tablet or mobile phone. He explained that Kwesé is affordable and offers flexible payment options.

He further indicated that Kwesé is a multi platform network, explaining that viewers can access their content on numerous platforms, including the Kwesé App, the Kwesé Sports website, as well as the official Kwesé.com.

We also have our free-to-air platform, Kwesé Free Sports, which is available in over 20 markets through a combination of DTT and analogue platforms, he added.

Viewers can look forward to a refreshed channel with the very best in sports entertainment featuring some familiar faces, as well as brand new programming delivering the best sports shows, latest news, highlights and live action from across the globe.