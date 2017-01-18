Kweiman Chief, 3 Others Jailed For Contempt 

An Accra High Court (Land Division) has sentenced Nii Amartey Kwei II, Chief of Kweiman in the Greater Accra Region and three others to five days’ imprisonment for contempt.

The court, presided over by Justice Amo Yartey, found the chief and the three others, Daniel Okoe Tetteh, Annang Prosper and Martin Ediagbe, guilty of defiling the Supreme Court’s ruling over a parcel of land, which was a subject of litigation.

The judge held that the four had breached a ruling of the apex court which allowed Fred Adjei Brown, the plaintiff to use a parcel of land.

The traditional ruler battled Fred over the land for the past years.

Unsatisfied with the interference of the contemnors, G. H. Quist, lawyer for Fred, subsequently filed the contempt application at the court against the Kweiman chief and the three others.

Mr Quist prayed the court to cite them for contempt for destroying some properties on the parcel of land which was sold to his client by the Kpobi We Family.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson