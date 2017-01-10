Kwaw Kese Reacts To Butt Splitting Saga

Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has responded to recent reports about his intriguing wardrobe malfunction during his performance at the 2016 MTN Ghana’s Nine Lessons & Carols Service, and described it somewhat as ‘normal.’

According to the ‘Abodam’ crooner, it was part of his showbiz game.

“Lol (laugh out loud) paparazzifo haw adwen (paparazzi can be worrisome) …it is all part of the madness,” he said on Instagram on Thursday and posted the photo of his split Santa trousers on stage.

Kwaw Kese was performing with popular actress Lydia Forson at the event held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) when it happened.

The pair of trousers Kwaw wore to complete his Santaclaus costume split while being assisted to dismount a horse he was using as part of his stage craft.

But the musician was not disturbed by his split trousers and still went ahead to put up an amazing performance which would last long on the memories of patrons at the show.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: fdee500@yahoo.com)