Kwasi Oppong Company Gets Top Award

Dr. Kwasi Oppong displays the award

Kwasi Oppong Company Limited has been presented with the International Star for Quality Award at the just-ended World Quality Summit held in the United States of America

This is the second time the company has been recognized by organizers, as it won the award at the Star for quality-2013 held in the United Kingdom

The International BID Quality Award is designed to recognize outstanding companies, organizations and leaders in the business world.

The BID Quality Convention is attended by leaders from different business fields, professionals from the worlds of economics, the arts and corporate image, quality experts, as well as academic personalities and representatives from the diplomatic corps.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Kwasi Oppong, was present to receive the award on behalf of the company.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Oppong observed that owing to numerous challenges faced by businesses globally, stakeholders must take a more innovative approach to compete.

“As dealers in building materials and with the introduction of Kwasi Oppong Senior High School, we hope our impact would spur the society in which we operate and the country at large to greater heights.

“We dedicate this award to our numerous customers and the entire administration of Kwasi Oppong Senior High School because without their businesses and inputs, we would not have reached this far,” he said.

A business desk report