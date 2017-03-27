Kwamena Idan Celebrates 10 Years On Adom FM

Kwamena Idan

Award-winning radio presenter Kwamena Idan is gearing up to celebrate 10 years on radio.

He revealed in an interview with BEATWAVES that the celebration will be climaxed with a mega gospel concert dubbed ‘Kwamena Idan 10th Anniversary With Adom FM’ on Sunday, April 2 at the Royalhouse Chapel, Ahenfie.

Kwamena Idan in chat with BEATWAVES mentioned that some of the gospel artistes billed to perform at the free event are Willie & Mike, Obaapa Christy, Bro. Sammy, Joyce Blessing, OJ, Minister Kofy, Oheneba Clement, Francis Amo, Apostle Oko Hackman and many others. The anniversary musical concert, he said, has Bishop James Saah as the special guest of honour.

In addition to the gospel concert, Kwamena Idan will also host a cocktail party for his showbiz friends and fans within the capital at a venue yet to be announced.

The host of Adom Live Worship expressed his gratitude to his listeners for their immense contribution towards the success of Adom Live Worship, adding, “Without their support, I couldn’t have come this far.”

He pointed out that he would continue to use his programme to educate listeners about the teachings of Christ and also bring others closer to God.

The presenter revealed that before his mega concert, he will make some donation to some selected needy institutions in the country as part of his social responsibility.

Kwamena Idan, with a number of awards, including the best radio gospel show host and DJ by the African Gospel Music Awards in UK in 2014 to his credit, began his radio career started in the late 90s at Radio Windy Bay on University of Education, Winneba campus, where he served as the programmes manager till 2003 before leaving to Mett FM, now Angel FM in Kumasi.

At Mett FM, the renowned radio presenter assumed the position of event manager from 2003 to 2005 when he said goodbye to the station.

He then joined Jet FM, now Light FM in Kumasi, as the drive time host and programmes manager.

Years on, Kwamena Idan left Jet FM to join Goodness FM in Takoradi. Two weeks after joining the Takoradi-based radio station, he said goodbye and travelled to Accra in 2007 to be part of Multimedia’s Adom 106.3 FM.

Since 2007, Mr Idan has hosted several shows at the Kokomlemle-based radio station.

By George Clifford Owusu