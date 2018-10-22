Kwafokrom-Apedwa Junction Dual Road Takes Off

Kwasi Amoako-Attab being briefed by one of the engineers

Government has cut sod to complete the second lane of the 32-kilometre Kwafokrom-Apedwa section of the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The GH¢333 million project would be undertaken by China International Water and Electric Corporation, and it is expected to be completed within 24 months.

The Minister for Roads & Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, who cut the sod at Suhum-New Station in the Eastern Region, reiterated that President Akufo-Addo has taken a bold decision and massive road projects that would be seen at the end of his first term in office.

He pointed out that the Accra-Kumasi dual carriageway was to have been completed within 36 months after ex-President Agyekum Kufuor cut the sod in 2008, however, after 10 years the project was yet to be completed.

Mr. Amoako-Atta emphasized that governance is continual and erstwhile projects should be continued even when there is a change of government.

He said, “Citizens will be witnesses to the Accra-Kumasi dual carriageway which will be extended to Paga.”

Mr. Amoako-Atta cautioned the contractors to deliver with professionalism as government would not pay for any shoddy work and engineers who would indulge in any corrupt activity would be dealt with, “as monitoring will be our topmost priority”.

He also promised to construct 10km asphalt roads in both Suhum and Ayensuano constituencies and that would soon take off, adding that the Suhum interchange would be commissioned before Christmas.

The minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Atiwa West, advised contractors to uphold safety measures so that there would be no casualty in the discharge of their duties.

Earlier the Eastern Regional Minister, Kwakye Darfour, gave a brief speech on the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO), an intervention by government to curb graduate unemployment.

The Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare- Ansah, also said the construction of the bypass was a key campaign promise by NPP prior to the 2016 polls and they have delivered diligently.

He pleaded with the minister to extend the gesture to Suhum roads, particularly Adarkwa, Amanase to Akorabo and Akorabo to Koforidua roads.

Osabarima Ayeh Kofi, chief of Suhum, disclosed that 10 years ago, the then president cut sod for the commencement of the bypass but was ignored by the NDC government.

He expressed hope that the 24 months completion period promised would be fulfilled.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum