Kwabenya Police Gets CCTV

The chief executive of AVCONTECH Ghana Limited,Nana KwekuOfori Atta presenting the cameras to DSP James Aseidu, Kwabenya police commander

AVCONTECH Ghana Limited, dealers in security and surveillance systems have installed CLOSED Circuit Television (CCTV) at the Kwabenya Police Station.

This comes after six armed robbers attacked the station a month ago to free seven inmates in cells and killed a police inspector in the process.

It adds to five, the number of Police Stations the company, manned by Nana KwekuOfori Atta, have installed CCTV.

Others are, the Osu, La, Nima, and Tesano Police Stations.

The Chief Executive Officer of AVCONTECH Ghana Limited,Nana KwekuOfori Atta, told the media in an interview that, as a Ghanaian company operating in the country, they oweallegiance to support the security services to work better in ensuring the safety of the public.

“We know what the police are doing to protect us and so in our own small way, we shall also contribute our quota to the development of our police service and the country.”

He said the CCTV installed at the Police Station will help beef-up security in the various stations and to enable the commanders in-charge monitor activities of the station in their absence and help prevent any future attacks on any station.

“Our president, Nana AkufoAddo once said that ‘we should be citizens and not spectators,’ in so doing, AVCONTECH Ghana Limited want to also contribute its quota to the peace and security of our motherland.”

DSP James Aseidu, police commander in charge of the KwabenyaDistrict Police Station,in an address said, the police also need logistics and help in the discharge of their duty.

“We cherish the donation by AVCONTECH Ghana Limited and I believe that if the cameras had been installed earlier, the attack on the police station would have been averted.”

He added that criminals of late were becoming sophisticated and so the police must also match up with them.

Adding DSP Aseidusaid, government in his power is doing his bit to resource the service work well but the public can also assist in their own small way so that together, we fight crime in our communities.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey