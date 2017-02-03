Kwabenya Murdered Girl Was Raped – Autopsy Report

KILLED: Priscilla Oparebea

Ebenezer Ofori, father of the 17-year-old junior high school student of Kwabenya MA Cluster of Schools, Accra, who was killed a week ago at their single room apartment at Point One, has revealed that the killer had sex with his daughter before killing her.

According to the aggrieved father, autopsy report from the Police Hospital revealed that the assassin(s) after sleeping with the girl, also inserted a knife into the victim’s vagina to inflict wounds there, possibly to destroy the evidence which could lead to his arrest.

Not satisfied, the killer also used the knife to cut the girl’s throat.

The body of Priscilla Oparebea was discovered at their home on Friday, January 20, 2017, at about 8:45 pm by her father.

Mr Ofori said no part of the body of the deceased was taken away as per the autopsy report.

“Earlier, when the body was discovered with cuts in the genitals, we suspected that the assassin might have cut part of my daughter’s genitals for ritual purposes, but the report proved otherwise.”

No arrest has so far been made by the police in connection with the murder.

The body of Priscilla Oparebea was interred at the Agbogba cemetery in Accra yesterday.

The deceased had lived with her father, a private commercial bus (trotro) driver in their single room apartment at Point One.

In the morning of that fateful day, Mr Ebenezer Ofori left for work leaving his daughter in the house together with other tenants.

Priscilla Oparebea reportedly went to school that morning but according to her friends, she complained of headache and so she asked permission from her class teacher and returned to the house to seek medical attention at about 1:00 pm.

The father was said to have returned from work around 8pm and discovered that the door was locked and the keys dropped in front of it.

He reportedly picked the keys and opened the door only to discover that his daughter was lying in a pool of blood dead.

Mr Ofori called for assistance and later reported the matter to the police.

A close examination on the body by the police revealed a deep cut in the throat and the genital area.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)