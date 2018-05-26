Kwabenya Jailbreakers Case Adjourned

An Accra circuit court on Wednesday adjourned to May 28 the case in which some armed men allegedly attacked the Kwabenya Police Station in Accra and freed some inmates after killing a police officer on duty.

Four of the accused persons who are still standing trial – after six others had been acquitted and discharged by the court on the grounds that the prosecution failed to establish a case against them – were not in court when the case was called. The court then set May 28 for them to come and open their defences.

The prosecution ended its case after calling four witnesses, including Lance Corporal Robert Owusu, Lance Corporal Samira Mohammed, Lance Corporal Richard Amoakohene and Detective Inspector Frank Owusu Afrane.

The facts of the case as presented by the prosecution, led by Superintendent of Police, Kweku Bempah, are that, the complainants are policemen stationed at the Kwabenya District Police Station.

The accused persons are Prince Osei, 25 years old, a scrap dealer living at Glefe, Dansoman; Atta Kwadwo, 20, a driver and Kofi Darko, 25 also a trader, living at Glefe, Dansoman.

Others are Nancy, 28 and lives at Dome and George Yeboah, 30, lives along the Graphic Road.

The rest are Prince Kofi Acheampong, 32, lives at Afienya; Edward Lartey, 20, lives at Tema Newtown; Kofi Seshie, 28; George Sarbah, 23, Elvis, 31; George Asante, 33 and Theophilus, 25.

Supt. Bempah said on January 21, 2018, at about 0130 hours, a gang of armed men numbering six, attacked the Kwabenya Police Station and freed their colleagues who were being held in detention for various violent crimes.

He told the court that in execution of their plan, the assailants proceeded to the station whilst two of them who pretended to have a complaint to lodge, entered the charge office and told the counter Non-Commission Officer (NCO) that someone borrowed money from them and had refused to pay back.

According to Supt. Bempah, the NCO, (No. 43225) G/Cpl. Robert Owusu, advised them to seek redress at the civil court since the case they were reporting was a civil matter. The two then signalled the rest, who had laid ambush at the premises, and launched an attack on the policemen at the charge office.

The prosecutor said the gangsters shot Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi – who was on duty as a Monitoring Officer – on the right buttocks, held the counter NCO, his counter orderly, the charge office guard and the night investigator hostages.

He said they took the keys to the cells and released seven of the inmates namely, Chibuzor Akwuba, Emmanuel Kotey, Rockson Edem Dzigbede, Dickson Ofori, Prince Osei, Attah Kwadwo, and Kofi Darko.

After the armed attack, the assailants fled the scene; the NCO and the night investigator arranged for an ambulance and rushed Inspector Ashilevi to the Police Hospital for treatment, but they were referred to the 37 Military Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Supt. Bempah told the court that intelligence led to the arrest of George Yeboah, who assisted Prince Osei and Attah Kwadwo with GH¢200 to escape out of the jurisdiction. He also gave GH¢40 to Kofi Darko to do same.

The prosecutor said that on January 23, Prince Osei and Attah Kwadwo were busted at Worawora in the Volta Region.

Investigations also revealed that whiles in detention, on January 18, Prince Osei overheard the other inmates planning to escape.

According to the police, in the evening on the same day, Nancy brought a mobile phone to Dickson in the cells, which he used to contact his people outside to execute the escape plan.

Rockson’s brother also brought a hacksaw blade to him by hiding it in bread to cut the padlocks to the cells but he could not do so.

7He said upon interrogation, Prince Osei said he stole a gun from Prince Kofi Acheampong.

He also revealed that Dickson and Chibuzor are Acheampong’s boys whom he normally sent out on robbery operations.

Supt. Bempah said further investigations also revealed that it was Acheampong, in collaboration with Dickson and Chibuzor, who sent the armed men to attack and release them from the cells, which led to the death of the cop.

On January 25, at about 0200 hours, Acheampong was arrested together with Edward from their hideout at Afienya.

The prosecution said on January 27 at about 0230 hours, Attah led the police to a house at Kasoa Nyanyano and pointed Kofi Seshie to the law enforcers as one of the gang members who came to rescue them from the cells and also shot and killed the police officer.

He said the rest are all suspected accomplices arrested to assist in investigations.

GNA