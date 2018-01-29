Kwabenya Attack: 12 Suspects Arraigned[PHOTOS]

The 12 suspects arrested in connection with the attack on the Kwabenya Police station were today arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court One presided over by His Honour Aboagye Tandoh.

But the case was unable to be heard due to the unavailability of the judge.

The court clerk announced that the judge was not available and that the case will be heard On Tuesday January 30th at 9am.

The attack on the Police station led to the escape of seven suspects. A police officer on duty was also killed in the attack.

A manhunt led to the arrest of the 12 suspects.

Source: Starrfmonline.com