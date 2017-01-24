Kwabena Kwabena For ‘Vitamilk Love Night Concert’

Kwabena Kwabena

This year’s edition of a musical event dubbed ‘Vitamilk Love Night Concert’ is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 10 at the National Theatre in Accra.

The highlife singer will thrill fans who will attend the event with all his love songs on both old and current albums.

Kwabena Kwabena, known in real life as George Kwabena Adu, a musician and guitarist, has promised to thrill fans and guests at the concert with most of his stagecraft, singing skills, among others.

A number of well-known artistes have been invited to perform alongside Kwabena Kwabena.

In addition to live musical performances from the artistes on the bill, the event will also serve as a social medium that will allow lovers from different backgrounds to network, mingle and be entertained with great music.

Music fans will also be offered the rare opportunity to request songs of their choice to be performed live by the musicians on stage.

The event is powered by Vitamilk.

By George Clifford Owusu