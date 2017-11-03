Kwabena Kwabena Storms +233 Pub With Album Launch

Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena will launch his fifth album titled ‘Ahyesi’ on November 30 at the +233 Pub & Grill in Accra.

The 10-track album features the use of vast indigenous Ghanaian rhythms to create refreshing compositions and re-arrangements that tend to capture and sustain the interest of the listener.

Kwabena Kwabena’s songs carry very touching messages which focus on changing the attitudes and lifestyles of Ghanaians.

Interestingly, though Kwabena Kwabena’s new album is yet to get any promotion, some radio presenters and DJs who have listened to a number of of the tracks have predicted its boom on radio and the music scene.

The album launch is expected to attract a large number of personalities from the creative industry, friends of Kwabena Kwabena and other celebrities.

Invited guests and music fans who will attend the event will be the first to listen to all the songs on his album.

Kwabena Kwabena announced his presence on the music scene in 2004 when he released his maiden album titled ‘Aso’. Three of the songs were used in the soundtrack of Sparrow Productions’ The Perfect Picture’.

Some of his hit songs include ‘Ka Kyere Me’, ‘Trodom’, ‘Adea Waye Me’, ‘Fakye Me’, ‘Me Ne Woa’ and others.

Years later, he released his second album titled ‘Dabi’, which was also a huge success and hailed by many musicians.

His third album, ‘Daakye’, came out in 2013, which also had hit songs like ‘Bue Kwan’, ‘Adult Music’, ‘Bye Bye’, among many others.

Kwabena Kwabena has collaborated with musicians like Daddy Lumba, Samini, Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, Efya, Becca and many others.

By George Clifford Owusu