Kwabena Kwabena Launches 5th Album

Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena has launched his fifth studio album titled ‘Ahyesi’ at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra.

The album launch which was emceed by actress Nana Ama McBrown attracted a number of personalities, including former Minister of State Dzifa Gomashie.

The night also witnessed energetic performances from supporting artistes such as Ofori Amponsah, M.anifest and Asantewaa.

Kwabena Kwabena’s latest 10-track album has songs such as ‘Tuamudaa’, ‘Obi Asa’, ‘Ensesa’, ‘Adansie’, ‘Adonai’, ‘Matwen Abre’, ‘Yedo Ye Ho’, ‘Obaa’ and ‘Siwagede’.

He joined the music industry in 2006 with the release of his maiden album titled ‘Aso’.

Three of the songs were used in the soundtrack of Sparrow Productions’s ‘The Perfect Picture’.

The song won him the 2006 Ghana Music Award for best male vocal performance and best songwriter.

He has performed with international musicians like Hugh Masekela and he has featured on more than 30 songs by other musicians.

He has worked with a number of local musicians such as Daddy Lumba, Samini, Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, Efya, Becca and a host others.