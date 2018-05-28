Kunta Kinte To Relaunch His Music Career Soon

Kunta Kinte

Okyeame Kwame is confident Kunta Kinte of the Bradez fame will stage a magnificent comeback in the music circles very soon.

Kunta Kinte suffered a setback in his career in 2009 after suffering from stroke at the peak of his career.

He went back to the university to continue with his education after recovery.

The multiple award-winning artiste also stated that Kunta Kinte still has a future in the music industry but “he’s not ready psychologically because it’s a piece of himself that he must share with the audience. So until he’s psychologically fit, he wouldn’t put out any music on the market.”

“But we are praying he gets to that point where he would produce a song that would fascinate Ghanaians,” Okyeame Kwame added.

Flowking Stone, Kunta Kinte’s other partner, has been making headlines in the absence of his brother, especially after winning the hip-life song of the year in 2017 at the 18th edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Meanwhile, Okyeame Kwame is expected to launch his new album on July 1 with Zla Kalonji, Kwame Eugene, Kidi, Bradez, Didi Awade from Senegal, among many other artistes.