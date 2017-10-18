Kunle Performs @ Alliance Française Tonight

Kunle

Kunle, an award-winning emerging artiste, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will be performing at Alliance Française in Accra today at 8:00pm.

Kunle will bring together his rich vocals, unique percussive guitar and tapping, harmonica and talking drum to take audiences into what he terms ‘music with no boundaries’.

Kunle’s song, ‘My Little Fingers’, was awarded the best instrumental by Folk Music Ontario in 2015 and he was also featured in the Owen Sound Waterfront Festival 2017, Blue Skies Music Festival 2016, Peterborough Folk Festival 2016 and Mariposa Folk Festival 2015 when he toured Canada and Europe.

Kunle has been recognised as a highly skilled guitarist, and is one of the musicians featured on the rosters of Stonebridge Guitars & Furch Guitars.

He is finally heading back home to Ghana for his first solo concert and these promises to be electrifying with great music.

This will see Kunle perform alongside his semi-orchestral band thrilling the audience with breathtaking musical performance and with special guest musicians.