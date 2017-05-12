Kumawood Launches Mobile App

Samuel Darko

An innovative technological platform has been launched to expand the marketing of locally produced movies, whilst offering movie lovers a variety of choice.

The ‘Kumawood App’ is a digitised movie content created for subscribers of telecom network, MTN. The mobile platform hosts local movie content, short and funny video clips and celebrity news as a one-stop shop for customers.

Noel Kojo-Ganson, General Manager in-charge of Consumer Marketing at MTN Ghana, described the local film making as a ‘green industry’ which will find the app a useful platform to launch them into the digital world.

“The provision of the Kumawood App will make access to local movies even more convenient and enjoyable because movie lovers now have unlimited access to local movies, music and comedies in different local languages; Twi, Hausa, Dagbane, Ga and Ewe,” he said.

Movie producers and directors on the app have direct access to market their products without the hassle of going through distributorship. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kumawood Multimedia, Samuel Darko, explained that over 200 movies are on the app for a start, with an increasing interest among producers and directors to get on the platform.

He believes the app offers an opportunity to kill piracy, whilst leveraging the business advantage of premiering movies.

“People don’t even have time to sit behind their television sets to watch but with this you can enjoy it anywhere you are…It’s very easy, convenience and affordable,” he stated.

MTN subscribers with smart phones can easily enjoy this service anytime, anywhere at their convenience.

They have opportunities to preview movies, subscribe to daily, weekly, monthly and year-long packs or access movies on the go.

The application was developed by MTECH Communications, whose CEO, Chimere Mbonu, reiterated that the user-friendly app will be extended to the music industry for artistes to market their works through the platform.