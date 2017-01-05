Kumawood Awards Postponed

Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win

The 2016 edition of the annual Kumawood Akoben Film Festival and Awards (KAFF) slated to take place on December 5 has been postponed to April, 2017.

According to the organizers of the award, Kumawood Multimedia, the 6th edition could not be held due to the ban on drumming and noise making in Kumasi as a result of the Asantehemaa’s death.

The awards scheme is an annual event being organized to recognise and reward deserving movie icons such as actors and actresses, writers, directors, producers, technicians and other personalities for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the growth of the movie industry.

In a statement, the organizers led by the CEO of Kumawood Multimedia, Samuel Kwabena Darko, apologized for any inconvenience that the change of date to host the event may have caused.

He added “we will like to use this opportunity to thank the media for your unflinching support to KAFF Awards all these years and we salute your professionalism and dedication to the course of Kumawood Multimedia”.

Beatwaves gathered that nomination forms will soon be made public and stakeholders who want to be nominated in any of the competitive categories of this prestigious awards scheme can visit the offices of the organizers to file their nomination forms after submitting their works.