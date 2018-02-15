Kumasi Traditional Council Summons Regional Minister, DCE Over Foase Deaths

Ashanti regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah

The Kumasi Traditional Council has summoned the Ashanti Regional Security Council and the Atwima Kwanwoma District Security Council, following the deaths of three residents at Foase during a protest over the relocation of the capital of the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

Members of the Atwima Kwanwoma District Assembly recently called for a probe into events that left three people dead and several others injured at Foase.

The members have questioned the use of live ammunition by police in controlling rioting residents allegedly armed with sticks and stones over the relocation of the district capital.

The angry youth in the area last week mounted roadblocks and burnt car tyres to protest the relocation of the District capital from Ofoase to Twedie.

A confrontation between the youth and police officers who were deployed to the area to maintain order led to the death of three of the protesters.

One person died instantly, while the other two who were rushed to the hospital died some days later.

The Regional Minister who heads the Regional Security Council and the DCE for the area, among other members of both REGSEC and DISEC, are part of the meeting.

-Citifmonline