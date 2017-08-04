 Kumasi Mayor Weeps …Over League Neglect  

Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, in a group photograph with National Sports Supporters Union (NASU)

KUMASI MAYOR, Osei Assibey Antwi, has expressed gross concern over low patronage of matches played in the Ghana premiership.

He observed that the European league, which is very popular in the country, is a contributory factor to the low patronage of the local league.

According to him, football games would never be exciting and appealing without supporters, so he urged football fans to watch the local league.

The Kumasi Mayor was speaking when the National Sports Supporters Union (NASU) paid a courtesy call on him in his office at Adum in Kumasi on Wednesday.

Osei Assibey charged the various supporters unions and all stakeholders in Ghana football, to work to attract supporters to watch the local league.

According to him, the clubs would get enough revenue to pay decent bonuses and salaries to their footballers if the supporters begin to fill the stadiums.

The Kumasi Mayor noted that sports in general needs to be promoted in the country, since it is an avenue to boost the economy and ensure wealth.

He disclosed that the KMA had formed Youth and Sports Development Committee to help develop sports in the city, calling for support from all.

The Kumasi Mayor indicated that sporting activities are disciplines in nature therefore the promotion of sports could help to properly train the youth.

Mr Assibey recounted how sports had helped in Ghana’s growth over the years, adding that “It is a sector that we need to critically pay attention to.”

The Public Relations Officer of NASU, Kwaku Yeboah, assured that his group would wholeheartedly support the Kumasi mayor to develop Kumasi for the people to enjoy.

He also appealed to Osei Assibey, who is a known sportsman, to become the patron of NASU “so you can use your wisdom to direct us properly.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi