The Kumasi Market Incident Is A Wake Up Call; We’re Losing Our Morals

Executive Director RISE-Ghana, Awal Ahmed

RISE-Ghana, a local Non-Governmental Organisation championing the course of the marginalised in society and promoting development of women and children, has condemned the recent inhumane treatment against a lady at the Kumasi Market, for allegedly stealing from a Trader.

According to RISE-Ghana, apart from the physical assault on the lady, the decision to record the exposure of her nudity and broadcast same through the social media, sends a worrying signal that, the moral fibre of the Ghanaian society is gradual deteriorating and needs to be stopped now.

A statement issued by the Executive Director of RISE-Ghana, Awal Ahmed said, what happened was not only an insult to the dignity of women, but also a big dent to the image the citizens of a country that prides itself as upholding the rule of law and respect for human rights.

“The incident must serve as a wake-up call to all citizens and duty bearers to reflect on why there were a few people who attempted to save the situation, by physically trying to restraint the perpetrators, whiles simply shouted “Mongyai” (which means stop,) instead of calling in the Police.

All Citizens must take note that, there are processes and procedure that must be followed to address issues of theft, – any of us could fall victim to “instant INJUSTICE” which were sadly refer to as “instant justice”. The rule of the game is that, one is innocent until proven guilty, not by market women/men or guards, but a Court of competent jurisdiction. The lady’s crime was that, she could not speak the language and so was assumed guilty, how pathetic!” The statement said.

RISE-Ghana has suggested that, the Ministry of Interior, should find a suitable way of ensuring the minimum Police coverage of at least one Police Officer to 500 people, as recommended by the United Nations.

The NGO also advised that, in the event of an arrest, Police Officers should abide by the use of minimum force in effecting arrest and at no point should he or she exceed this minimum force. That way, they will gain the trust of the people they service or are protecting.

“The Asanteman Council, the Ghana Police Service and the Ministry of Women and Children, must crack the whip hard to ensure this does not happen anymore to any Ghanaian or to our sisters, daughters, wives and mothers in the future.” The statement pleaded.

Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga