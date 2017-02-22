Kumasi Lady Attackers Picked Up By Police

Police in the Ashanti Region capital, Kumasi, have arrested an unspecified number of traders who stripped naked and beat up a lady alleged to have stolen items at the Kumasi Central Business District.

A screening exercise is expected to take place later Wednesday to identify those who actually participated in the brutal treatment meted out to the unidentified lady.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a fair lady is seen stripped naked and sexually assaulted in public by a mob over the alleged theft.

Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor reports Wednesday morning that the women, mostly traders, who volunteered information that led to the arrest of the some of the attackers have also been picked up to assist with ongoing investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the assaulted lady remains unknown.

Shortly after the video went viral, many have condemned the heinous treatment of the woman.

Executive Director of the Ark Foundation, Angela Dwamena Aboagye, recently joined gender activists to condemn the mob attack.

In a release Tuesday, OccupyGhana also joined loudening calls demanding justice for the lady.

The lady’s ordeal was caught on video and has been in circulation on social media since Friday, February 17, 2017.

-Myjoyonline