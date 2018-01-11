Kumasi Gang Rape: Fifth Suspect Arrested

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested one more person in connection with the infamous gang-rape of a teenage girl at Bantama, a suburb of Kumasi.

This is the fifth arrests made in connection with the crime allegedly committed by the suspects who have since been remanded into police custody.

“Someone else has also been arrested and that person is duly also represented,” Lawyer for the four suspects standing trial, John Boamah confirmed the arrest to the media.

The case has been adjourned to January, 17, 2017.

Speaking to Journalists after the in camera hearing today, the Lawyer for the four juvenile suspects said they are awaiting directions from the prosecutor.

“The whole fact of the matter is that as it is in the domain of the media, that the police needed time for further investigations. Now nothing much happens today, and the juveniles have been asked to go back to the Juvenile cells and come back next week. We are waiting for the prosecution, whatever information they have for us, because the media houses are saying there’s an alleged rape. Police might also think otherwise. So let’s wait patiently.”

-kasapafmonline.com