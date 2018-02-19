Kumasi Chiefs Angry

Section of the Kumasi Chiefs

THE KUMASI Traditional Council (KTC) has expressed utmost anger over wild reports that they (chiefs) want to take over the official work of the sitting Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi.

According to the KTC, which is made up of traditional rulers in Kumasi, it is never true that they (chiefs) are usurping the responsibilities of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) boss.

Setting the records straight, the chiefs stated categorically that they are not politicians and therefore they (chiefs) cannot arrogate unto themselves the responsibilities of the Kumasi Mayor.

The chiefs, who spoke in turns during a KTC sitting at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, stressed that they have realized the splendid works of Mr Osei Assibey, and have resolved to offer him the necessary support so that his vision to transform Kumasi would become a reality.

The Asantehene’s Chief Linguist, Nana Nsuase Poku Agyeman III, warned those peddling the rumours to desist from the vice.

According to him, as major stakeholders in development, the traditional leaders would readily offer the needed support and assistance to any government appointee, who is on the right path, regarding Kumasi’s growth.

The linguist explained that efforts by the chiefs to support the Kumasi Mayor to lead Kumasi into affluence should not be misconstrued stressing that the chiefs are only providing support to the mayor.

“I want to state clearly that no one is usurping the duties of the mayor. The mayor is humble and he knows his job very well and members of the Kumasi Traditional Council appreciates the development he is bringing to Asanteman.

“We are only supporting him to ensure Kumasi is developed and we are not doing his work for him. So people who are making such unguided comments should be careful”, the traditional leader cautioned.

KTC has always been supportive of KMAs decongestion exercise in Kumasi, which has seen traders being moved from the streets; they had also helped to resolve an impasse between the KMA and a developer, concerning the Kejetia project.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi